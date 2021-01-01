Brecknell MS15 Digital Pet Scale

Help keep track of your paw-tner’s weight with Brecknell’s MS15 Digital Pet Scale. Particularly suited for the vet industry, this scale not only helps to weigh your pet accurately to help her maintain a healthy body weight, but it can also be used to ensure she gets the correct medicine dosage! This sleek scale is designed with a blue LCD screen that’s easy to read in any lighting condition. It features a HOLD feature that helps keep an unstable weight on the display screen for recording, even after the weight has been removed. The scale is made from ABS plastic and has a removable weighing platter which is a cinch to wipe clean!