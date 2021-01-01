From mainstays
Mainstays MS 5" x 7" Silver Bead Photo Frame
Advertisement
Preserve your most cherished memories in sophisticated style with the Alicia Mainstays MS 5" x 7" Silver Bead Photo Frame. It can display photos horizontally or vertically and offers a lightweight plastic construction made for reliable durability. This metallic tabletop frame features a sleek silver finish that will blend seamlessly with a wide range of decor. With its contemporary, elegant design, it will make an ideal addition to your home, office, classroom or party.