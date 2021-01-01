From mrs. anderson's baking
Mrs. Anderson’s Baking Piano Wire Whisk, 10-Inch
Advertisement
Mrs. Anderson’s Piano Whisk for optimum blending, whisking, mixing and aerating of cooking and baking ingredients Flexible, lightweight wires gently handle more delicate whisking and whipping tasks Incorporates more air for fluffier batters, smoother sauces and lighter dough NSF approved; fully sealed for safer food preparation 18/8 stainless steel; dishwasher safe, Weight: 0.45 Pounds, Manufacturer: HAROLD IMPORT