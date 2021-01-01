From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting MRE12040 Helios 40" x 20" Rectangular Frameless Wall Mounted Lighted Bathroom Mirror Silver Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting MRE12040 Helios 40" x 20" Rectangular Frameless Wall Mounted Lighted Bathroom Mirror Features:Dual mounting mirror provides for landscape or portrait orientationConstructed from glass with acrylic light guideFlat mirror front designIncludes adjustable and dimmable integrated LED lightingColor temperature options of 3000K, 4200K, and 6400KSmart touch sensor turns fixture on / off, changes color temperatures, and long presses activate dimmingBuilt in defogger(8) laser cut holes for simple wall mounted installationSpecifications:Adjustable Color Temperature: 3000K, 4200K, 6400KWattage: 37 Bathroom Mirror Silver