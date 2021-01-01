From elegant lighting

Elegant Lighting MR9206 Modern 35 Inch x 12 Inch Rectangular Crystal Analog Wall Clock Mirrored Home Decor Accents Clocks

Description

Elegant Lighting MR9206 Modern 35 Inch x 12 Inch Rectangular Crystal Analog Wall Clock Features:Constructed from mirrored crystal, glass, and MDFElegant Roman numerals add class to any wallModern, elegant designPowered by a single AA battery (not included)Part of the Modern CollectionSpecifications:Height: 35"Width: 12"Product Weight: 29.48 lbs Clocks Mirrored

