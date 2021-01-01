From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting MR4721 Eternity 21" Diameter Circular Beveled Metal Framed Bathroom Mirror Silver Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting MR4721 Eternity 21" Diameter Circular Beveled Metal Framed Bathroom Mirror Elegant Lighting MR4721 Features:Coordinates with products from the Eternity line seamlesslyThe mirror comes with a solid medium density fiberboard board backing and one welded hanger for easy installationFrame constructed from high quality metal and medium density fiberboard with a glass mirrorMirror frame will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useBeveled edge adds dimension to any room Bathroom Mirror Silver