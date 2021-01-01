Mr. Chain is a made in the USA company, and the original manufacturer of plastic safety barrier chain and stanchions. Our plastic stanchions are an effective way to offer crowd control for both indoor and outdoor events when paired with plastic chain. (Plastic chain not included in this pack). Constructed from high-density polyethylene, and produced with PolyOne Smartbatch™ color and additive solutions. The result is a long-lasting, durable, lifetime guaranteed, UV-resistant product, that will not fade, rust or become brittle due to weather conditions. Mr. Chain Black Heavy Duty Stanchion (4-Pack) | 99903-4