BEHR ULTRA 1 qt. #MQ5-12 Applause Please Flat Exterior Paint & Primer

BEHR ULTRA Exterior Paint & Primer delivers excellent durability and stain-blocking properties. Paint with peace of mind, BEHR ULTRA Exterior Paint resists rain in as little as 60 minutes after application. This traditional, non-reflective flat sheen minimizes surface imperfections on wood and vinyl siding and provides excellent touch-up. BEHR ULTRA Exterior Paint can be used on stucco, brick and other masonry, as well as fences. *A PRIMER COAT MAY BE NEEDED ON SOME SURFACES. SEE BACK LABEL FOR DETAILS. Color: Applause Please.