BEHR ULTRA 1 qt. #MQ4-33 Aloe Blossom Extra Durable Semi-Gloss Enamel Interior Paint & Primer

BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE Stain-Blocking Paint and Primer* is an interior paint that's too tough to scuff and sets a new standard for paint durability. BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE features breakthrough innovation to deliver a rich finish that is truly durable enough for high-traffic areas. This radiant semi-gloss sheen will help you create a sleek, reflective look that brings maximum impact to trim, windows and doors as well as indoor furniture and cabinets. Don't settle or compromise between the look you desire and higher level of durability you require. *A PRIMER COAT MAY BE NEEDED ON SOME SURFACES. SEE BACK LABEL FOR DETAILS. Color: Aloe Blossom.