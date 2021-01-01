BEHR ULTRA 1 qt. #MQ1-55 Lite Cocoa Extra Durable Eggshell Enamel Interior Paint & Primer

BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE Stain-Blocking Paint and Primer* is an interior paint that's too tough to scuff and sets a new standard for paint durability. BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE features breakthrough innovation to deliver a rich finish that is truly durable enough for high-traffic areas. This soft eggshell sheen creates a velvety appearance that's easy to clean and stands up to scrubbing. Don't settle or compromise between the look you desire and higher level of durability you require. *A PRIMER COAT MAY BE NEEDED ON SOME SURFACES. SEE BACK LABEL FOR DETAILS. Color: Lite Cocoa.