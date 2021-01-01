BEHR MARQUEE 1 gal. #MQ1-44 Wild Boysenberry Satin Enamel Exterior Paint & Primer

For the ultimate in durability and beauty on virtually any exterior surface, choose BEHR MARQUEE Satin Enamel Exterior Paint. Featuring the most advanced dirt and fade technology available from BEHR that keeps your home looking freshly painted longer. This luxurious sheen creates a pearl-like appearance that also resists dirt, so it's ideal for your home's siding as well as doors, windows, trim and outdoor furniture. It's also great for challenging surfaces like shutters, railings and wrought iron. Color: Wild Boysenberry.