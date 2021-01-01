BEHR MARQUEE 1 qt. #MQ1-35 Off Broadway One-Coat Hide Satin Enamel Interior Paint & Primer

Love your space like never before with the high-performance formulation of BEHR MARQUEE Interior Paint. This advanced stain-blocking paint & primer provides long-lasting beauty with exceptional durability and stain resistance. And save time on your project with One-Coat Hide guaranteed in over 1,000 colors. A primer coat may be needed on some surfaces. See back label for details. Valid only when tinted to colors from the MARQUEE One-Coat Hide Color Collection. Color: Off Broadway.