MPT55Bk PT55 Travel Camera Tripod Lightweight Aluminum for DSLR SLR Canon Nikon Sony Olympus DV with Carry Bag 11 Lbs5Kg Load Black

Best Quality Guranteed. This tripod has an aluminum and plactic build. Measures 20 inches (collapsed); extends up to 55 inches, weighs: 2.6 pounds, load: 11 pounds(least). Easy to store: PT55 compact tripod fits perfectly into the provided carrying case for safe storage. 3-Way pan head: 360-degree swivel function. Double holder for optional Panhead. Keeps your camera safe by remaining steady. Quick-release plate: attach and detach your camera in seconds. It makes fast transitions between shots and quickly moving from spot to spot possible. 4-Section, lever-lock legs: with the four-section lever-lock legs, can effortlessly accommodates custom set-ups in uneven terrain when you needed to frame the shot just so. The center is gear driven to extend, and rubber feet help ensure stability on different surfaces.