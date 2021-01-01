From madison park essentials
Madison Park Essentials MPE10-013 Cozy Bed in A Bag Comforter with Complete Cotton Sheet Set-Trendy Floral Design All Season Cover, Decorative Pillow, Twin(68"x86"), Vaughn, Taupe, 7 Piece
Advertisement
Vaughn Complete Comforter and Cotton Sheet Set brings luxury and beauty to any bedroom. This taupe comforter is covered in elegant white and brown floral tree branches with subtle yellow details. Set includes: 1 Comforter: 68"W x 86"L, 1 Standard Sham: 20"W x 26"L, 1 Fitted Sheet: 39"W x 75"L + 12"D, 1 Pillowcase: 20"W x 30"L, 1 Flat Sheet: 66"W x 96"L, 1 Decorative Pillow: 12"W x 18"L, 1 Bed Skirt: 39"W x 75"L + 15"D Care instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. If there is no free movement in the washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial washer/dryer.