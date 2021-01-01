From corsair

Corsair MP400 M.2 2280 2TB PCI-Express 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 3D QLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) CSSD-F2000GBMP400

$332.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Lighting-Fast Performance: Experience data speeds up to 3,480 MB/s sequential read and 3,000 MB/s sequential write speeds, many times faster than traditional SATA SSDs. Gen3 PCIe x4 NVMe Interface: Ensures wide-ranging compatibility and high-bandwidth performance. High-Density 3D QLC NAND: Offers even better value than previous generation TLC NAND, storing more data in the same amount of physical space. Strong Endurance: The MP400 reliably stores your data through years of use with endurance up to 400TB Written. M.2 2280 Form Factor: Fits directly into your motherboard with no need for cables.

