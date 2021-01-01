MP4 Player Case for SOULCKERGGMartinsenGrtdhxiPod NanoSandisk Music PlayerSony NWA45 B Walkman and Other Music Players with Bluetooth Fit for.

Perfectly Fits for: This carrying case is suitable for Grtdhx Soulcker BENGJIE Players, MP4 Player, include Apple iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle(NOT fits iPod Touch 7), Sandick Music Player, Sony NW-A45/B Walkman, and there is enough and good fit space for media player, headphones, USB cable, memory card, U disk and other accessories. ONLY A BOX, DO NOT INCLUDE A MUSIC PLAYER or OTHER ACCESSORIES. Lightweight, Hard and Skid-Proof Case: It provides a full range of protection for Bluetooth music player, its not only easy to store player with FM radio indoors, but also can be fully prepared for outdoor activities. This storage case is portable, anti-fall, scratch-proof and anti-stain.(Dimension of Exterior: 2.95 inches x 5.12 inches x 1.38 inches. ) Professionally Protective Interior: Soft fabric and 2 layers of anti-shock bubble are to avoid damage caused by bumps and fall. And there has the elastic cord can hold the portable music player, so it has n