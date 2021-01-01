From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting MP28356 Arkell 3 Light 19" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting MP28356 Arkell 3 Light 19" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Minimum Height: 27"Maximum Hanging Height: 145-5/8"Width: 19"Product Weight: 20.9 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-5/8"Canopy Width: 34-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2351 or 2628Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 90 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Average Hours: 50000 Black