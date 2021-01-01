From kuzco lighting

Kuzco Lighting MP14932 Chute 32" Wide LED Abstract Multi Light Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Kuzco Lighting MP14932 Chute 32" Wide LED Abstract Multi Light Pendant FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminum and steelIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 39-3/8"Minimum Height: 9-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 160-7/8"Width: 32"Depth: 32"Product Weight: 35 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-5/8"Canopy Width: 31-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 8145 or 9955Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 181 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Black

