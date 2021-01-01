MP13 MacBook Magnetic Privacy Screen for 13 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air K64490WW

Best Quality Guranteed. Macbook privacy screen filter integrates seamlessly with your 2016, 2017, 2018 or 2019 MacBook Pro and 2018 and 2020 MacBook Air by attaching to magnets that are already built in to the MacBook's frame; watch the video to the left to learn more. Limits viewing angle to +/- 30 degrees, hiding personal or confidential information from anyone trying to look from the side; TAA compliant Reversible with matte and glossy viewing options; reduces harmful Blue light by up to 22%; Includes cleaning cloth and screen holder to keep your privacy screen clean and protected from scratches while not in use Note: Because this privacy screen attaches with magnets versus sticking to the MacBook screen, The lid of the laptop may have a slight gap when closed with the privacy screen attached; but the MacBook will still go to sleep and/or turn of the screen If that functionality is enabled 2 year a