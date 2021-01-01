Baldwin MP016.FD8 Boulder Door Configuration 8 Inactive Multi Point Trim Lever Set with European Cylinder Below Handle Lifetime Polished Brass Multi

Baldwin MP016.FD8 Boulder Door Configuration 8 Inactive Multi Point Trim Lever Set with European Cylinder Below Handle This is made specifically for multipoint doors and is a Trim Only. Product includes Interior and Exterior Trim with Lever and Cylinder (if Keyed Entry Function) only. Features: 5452 lever included Crafted from high quality forged brass for lasting durability Premium finishes maintain their appearance over time Handing is reversible for use on left or right handed doors Covered by the Baldwin Estate limited warranty Specifications: Door Thickness: 1-3/4", 1-7/8", 2", 2-1/4", 2-1/8" Cylinder Hub Location: Below Handle Euro Cylinder Center to Center: 3-3/8" Mounting Holes Center to Center: 8-1/2" Cylinder to Mount: 1-13/16" Manufacturer Door Configuration: 8 Lifetime Polished Brass