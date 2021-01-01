Baldwin MP015.ACT5 Cody Door Configuration 5 Keyed Entry Multi Point Trim Lever Set with American Cylinder Above or Below Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze

Baldwin MP015.ACT5 Cody Door Configuration 5 Keyed Entry Multi Point Trim Lever Set with American Cylinder Above or Below Handle This is made specifically for multipoint doors and is a Trim Only. Product includes Interior and Exterior Trim with Lever and Cylinder (if Keyed Entry Function) only.Features:5452 lever includedCrafted from high quality forged brass for lasting durabilityPremium finishes maintain their appearance over timeHanding is reversible for use on left or right handed doorsCovered by the Baldwin Estate limited warrantySpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/4", 1-7/8", 2", 2-1/4", 2-1/8"Cylinder Hub Location: Above or Below Handle American CylinderCenter to Center: 3-5/8"Mounting Holes Center to Center: 7-9/16"Handle to Mount: 2-9/16"Manufacturer Door Configuration: 5 Single Cylinder Oil Rubbed Bronze