From baldwin
Baldwin MP015.ACT3X Cody Door Configuration 3 Keyed Entry Multi Point Trim Set with American Cylinder Below Handle Lifetime Satin Nickel Multi Point
Baldwin MP015.ACT3X Cody Door Configuration 3 Keyed Entry Multi Point Trim Set with American Cylinder Below Handle This is made specifically for multipoint doors and is a Trim Only. Product includes Interior and Exterior Trim with Cylinder (if Keyed Entry Function) only.Features:No handles included, please purchase separatelyCrafted from high quality forged brass for lasting durabilityPremium finishes maintain their appearance over timeHanding is reversible for use on left or right handed doorsCovered by the Baldwin Estate limited warrantySpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/4", 1-7/8", 2", 2-1/4", 2-1/8"Cylinder Hub Location: Below Handle American CylinderCenter to Center: 3-5/8"Mounting Holes Center to Center: 8-3/8"Handle to Mount: 2-7/8"Manufacturer Door Configuration: 3 Single Cylinder Lifetime Satin Nickel