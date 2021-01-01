Baldwin MP009.ACT1 Bristol Door Configuration 1 Keyed Entry Multi Point Trim Lever Set with European Cylinder Below Handle Satin Brass and Brown Multi

Baldwin MP009.ACT1 Bristol Door Configuration 1 Keyed Entry Multi Point Trim Lever Set with European Cylinder Below Handle This is made specifically for multipoint doors and is a Trim Only. Product includes Interior and Exterior Trim with Lever and Cylinder (if Keyed Entry Function) only.Features:5104 lever includedCrafted from high quality forged brass for lasting durabilityPremium finishes maintain their appearance over timeHanding is reversible for use on left or right handed doorsCovered by the Baldwin Estate limited warrantySpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Cylinder Hub Location: Above Handle Euro CylinderCenter to Center: 3-5/8"Mounting Holes Center to Center: 8-1/2"Cylinder to Mount: 1-13/16"Manufacturer Door Configuration: 1 Single Cylinder Satin Brass and Brown