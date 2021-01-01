From wac lighting
WAC Lighting MP-60E-1-BN Early Eclectic Quick Adjust Pendant Canopy
Advertisement
WAC Lighting is a responsible lighting company, responsibility is central to our culture. WAC is the leader in Solid State Lighting and products will consistently produce superior performance. WAC is a reliable name that you can trust for superior quality, innovative technology and superlative service Package Dimensions: 6.681" L x 4.828" W x 4.536" H, Weight: 1.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting