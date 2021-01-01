Moxy Pendant Light by Corbett Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (313-42)

The Moxy Pendant Light by Corbett Lighting combines eras and materials for a distinctive look that suits both casual and formal settings. Bringing together midcentury modern cylindrical designs with the delicacy of ancient Chinese paper lanterns, the design offers its own classic aesthetic. Crafted from Iron, the pendant has an adjustable stem and showcases layered pleated cylinder shades that catch the eye from every angle. The distinctive shade sends warm ambient light from between pleated layers and downwards, lending elegance to an entryway or cozy breakfast nook. Paired or set together in a grouping, the Moxy creates daring bedside lighting or accent lighting above a kitchen island or dining table. Founded in 1965 and relaunched under the Hudson Valley Lighting Group umbrella in 2005, Corbett has always been dedicated to creating lighting that must be seen to be believed. Drawing on a variety of old European glass-making traditions, forging pieces with artistic qualities, and designing from base to canopy with drama in mind, Corbett Lighting fixtures make high-impact statements. They craft grand chandeliers, lavish pendants, and unique wall sconces and flush mounts from the highest-quality materials, whether its bias-cut crystal or acacia wood, and frequently finish these layered pieces in hand-painted silver and gold leaf. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: Gesso White