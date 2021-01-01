From hunter
Hunter Moxie 52 in. Integrated LED Indoor Matte Black Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Echo Dot (Charcoal)
As a part of the SIMPLEconnect Wi-Fi Collection, the Moxie smart home ceiling fan integrates with home automation devices including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant so you can control your ceiling fan and light with voice commands or the tap of a button. The included handheld remote is pre-paired with the pre-installed remote receiver, making installation easier. Featuring our exclusive SureSpeed Guarantee, this high-velocity fan delivers airflow optimized for ultimate high-speed cooling.