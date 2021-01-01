Movile LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (1773.03)

Elegant symmetry and subtle curves make the Movile LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN a sight to behold. Stationed above a dining room table or in the foyer, the delicate Metal frame features a series of bowing arms that cross over a central beam. At either end of each horizontal bar, folded Metal shades drape over the light sources to usher downlighting into the room below. With multiple tiers to the Movile structure, the pendant is able to cast a wide glow and highlight the minimalist detailing of each section as light filters down. Understated but striking, the Movile Pendant Light brings an expressive form to modern living spaces. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: White. Finish: Satin White