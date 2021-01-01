Wonder Woman Movie Lasso Circle Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Wonder Woman Movie Lasso Circle - This Product is 100% authentic and officially licensed Wonder Woman Movie merchandise! Wonder Woman, the breakout hit film of the DC Extended Universe follows a young princess as she finds her self in the middle of the Great War and must find a way to end it once and for all, but at what cost? The film stars Gal Gadot, and Chris Pine. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only