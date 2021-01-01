Go Getter Move In Silence (Black) Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

"MOVE IN SILENCE" black text design for anyone that likes to keep their moves on the down-low. For those that don't always tell people what their plans are, indulge in the details, share the Ace up their sleeve, etc. Makes a great gift for anyone that is a go getter, entrepreneur, business owner, or boss in life and let's their actions speak for themselves. If you keep your plans and goals private until they come to fruition, this design is for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only