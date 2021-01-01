Movable Simple Lifting Laptop Desk Bed Desk Land Use Mobile Lazy Desk Bedside Computer Desk

Feature:1. Free movement: free to walk, easy to move, nylon wheels are locked, scratch and abrasion resistance.2. Wall design: limited space, higher requirements, close to the wall, refuse to be messy and tidy in life.3. Free lifting: The living height is 70-90 cm, it is up to you to decide, the small table is multifunctional. Adjust the tightness of the rotating handle to control the overall lifting height.4. The snail house is also very happy, the shape is changeable, it can be moved as you want, and it can be better integrated into the small space apartment.5. It is more comfortable when playing lying down, relax fatigue and release the mood. The simple design makes Jia warmer.6. Exquisite but not simple, it integrates many functions to meet N kinds of needs.feature:Product name: Lazy laptop desk.Product color: white maple.Product weight: 18 pounds (8.2 kg).Material: high quality thick steel pipe, thin plate.Special design: freely movable, easy to lift, reinforced board support, double layer.Function: Can be used as a computer desk, dining table, bedside table.Product size: 31.5 x 15.7 x 27.5-35.5 inches (80x40x70-90CM)Scope of application: Offices, bedrooms, study rooms and other products have been strictly tested, and will not deform or bend for a certain period of time under a certain weight or standing state.Package Included:1x lifting computer desk