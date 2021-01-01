Mousepad, OLEBAND Mouse Mat with Cute Pattern, Non-Slip PU Lather Base Mouse pad, for Laptop, Computer & PC, for Wired & Wireless Mouse 10.2×8.3inches

[Adorable Pattern for Men Women and girls] - Frosted Clear Surface design. adorable Pattern, Perfect gift for Men women and girls, Each pattern is unique design, exclusive. office decor and supplies, Cute desk accessories [Anti Scratch design] - The pattern is between the frosted clear cover and the PU lather base, never worry about any Scratch will not fade after long time use. [No edge Line Stitching Design]- Comapring to line stitch cloth type, This design is using pressing technology. Durable in use, no edge open after long time use. Of course no dust sticking. [Non-slip PU Lather Base]- Dense shading and anti-slip PU lather base can firmly grip the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control. [High Quality Qervice]- Quick answer,30 days any reason refund and 1 year replacement.