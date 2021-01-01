Mouse Wrist Rest Support Computer Wrist Mouse Pad Comfort Memory Foam Computer Mouse Pad Hand Wrist Rests Support Keyboard Wrist Rest pad (Color: O)

Keyboard wrist pad fits most computers or notebooks or mouse, improve hand and wrist posture, avoid joint and wrist problems and release your elbows and shoulder stress for long hours of use on the computer For people who often use computers, it is an essential accessory. It is very suitable for office workers, children and gamers who work long hours. Prevent friction between the elbow/wrist/palm and the desktop in daily work/games. Help you feel relaxed when studying, working, playing games, etc.