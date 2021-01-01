Mouse Silent Click 7 Colors Backlit Optical Game Mice Ergonomic USB Wired with 2400 DPI and 6 Buttons 4 Shooting for PC Computer Laptop Desktop Mac.

Best Quality Guranteed. On-The-Fly DPI Switching: 4 Adjustable DPI Switch: 2400, 1600, 1200, 800 control your own speed freely. No need any driver, plug and play directly. User Friendly Design: Ergonomically design to fit different hand sizes, no fatigue even for a long time use Pink LED Light: Conforms to character color design, like touching tight fighting clothing. DPI button+ forward/backward button to turn on/ turn off light. Revolutionary scroll wheel system-analog strafe! Wheel pivots sideways for an extra analog axis that enables pinpoint precision, will never come off! Natural curves that fit snugly into your palm and smooth-gliding underside tips provide you with epic comfort and control.