From mustela
Mustela Mouse Shampoo 150ml/5oz
Advertisement
A foaming shampoo for newborns with 99% ingredients of natural origin Easy-to-use foam texture is particularly suitable for newborn's delicate scalp Tear-free, fragrance-free formula is easy to rinse off Gently cleanses the scalp amp; washes away cradle cap flakes Contains Avocado Polyphenols to soften the scalp amp; maintain hair health Infused with patented re-balancing ingredients to soothe scalp Leaves a neutral amp; pleasant scent on hair Dermatologist-tested amp; high skin tolerance