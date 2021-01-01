Mouse Pads 3D Online Competitive Games 2Pcs Extended Pc Mouse Mat Computer Mouse Pad Gaming Laptop Mat XXL Manga Table Pad Deadpool 400×800×3Mm

SMOOTH SURFACE\u2013 Made of superfine fiber braided material, optimized for fast movement while maintaining excellent speed and control during your work or game. High-elastic mouse pad ensures long-term use and no deformation Large/Small Size \u2013 These mousepad will cover the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work. Applies to all types of keyboards and mice ALWAYS IN SAME PLACE - Soft cloth surface with non-slip rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk. Durable anti-fray rugged stitching surrounds mouse pad to increase durability WATERPROOF COATING - Water resistance coating can effectively prevent damage from spilled liquid or other accidents. When liquid splashes on the pad, it will form into water drops and slide down. You just only need to wipe it and it\u2019ll be fine. It\u2019s easy to clean and will not delay your work or game 100% WorryFree Guarantee - If