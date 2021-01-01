Mouse Pad Wrist Rest Gel Ergonomic Wrist Rest Support MousepadsNon Slip Rubber Base Wrist Support with Memory Foam for Laptop Computer Home Office.

Best Quality Guranteed. Optimal SizeThe wrist support 17.7 X 3.4 X 0.78 inch and the mouse pad with wrist rest 9.84 X 9.05 X 0.78 inch can perfectly and nicely fit most keyboard, mouse and palm size. Ideal and mouse pad to be used with PC, Laptop, Notebook, Mac, etc Ergonomic for Easy Typing & Pain Relief This wrist rest and mouse wrist rest pad set is contoured ergonomically to keep the wrist well supported for higher while working and gaming for long periods of time. Its non-skid backing holds pad firmly in place to prevent slipping while it's being used. Provides a soothing sensation and relaxation while typing, release the accumulated tension, engineered to prevent injuries of the wrist or hand Anti-slip Rubber BaseThe backside of this wrist support kit is thickened with textured rubber material, which provides heavy grip preventing sliding or unwanted movement for and mouse pads when typing. Double Sticking and Pres