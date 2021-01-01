Mouse Pad with Wrist Support, Ergonomic Pain Relief Comfort Wrist Rest Pad with Non-Slip PU Base for Gaming, Home, Office & Travel (Nebula)

? [ OPTIMAL SIZE & SHAPE ] : These mouse pad measures are 8.75 inch X 7.2 inch X 0.2 inch, 0.7 inch in wrist height, 5.6 oz in weight. It compatible with all kinds of mouse, you can move the mouse around easily and the pad shapes it well. And it designed with cute pattern printed, will be a good choice for working, typing, gaming, home or other uses. [ NON-SLIP PU BASE & SMOOTH LYCRA CLOTH SURFACE ] : This mouse pad is made of elastic breathable lycra cloth, soft silicone filled wristband and non-slip PU bottom. It's smooth lycra cloth surface allow you move your mouse without interruption. The non-skid PU base can firmly grasp your desktop that you will never be disturbed by the accident move of your mouse. It will never move from your desktop until you peel it off. [ ERGONOMIC DESIGN & DESKTOP ACCESSORIES ] : The mouse pad's wrist support keep your hand in natural position, the soft rebound memory gel-filled cushion keeps hand in natural position and protecting the wrist joint