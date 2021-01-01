Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Support, Custom Original Memory Foam Wrist Rest Pad Non-Slip Ergonomic Desk Gaming Mouse Mat for Home & Office (Columnar.

Original pattern design mouse pad makes your desk more personality. Custom original mouse pad includes multistyle elements such as marble, floral, cute llama alpaca, space cat, cactus, mountains, forrest landscape, moroccan and more. There\u2019s always a special mouse mat for you. Ergonomic design mouse pad comes with memory foam wrist support - soft & comfortable, relieves wrist fatigue and makes your work easier. Ideal for home & office life. Durable rubber base effectively reduces the trouble caused by no unwanted slipping around of mouse, ensures more accurate and more fast mouse movement,?makes you more focused and productive at work. Simple cleaning and maintenance, the mouse pad is made of durable and soft premium?material, great for long hours working, studying and gaming on computer or PC. Perfect size mouse pad of 250*230*22mm(9.8*9.0*0.9 in) won\u2019t take up too much space on your desk, it just makes your work easier and more comfortable.