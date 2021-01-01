Mouse Pad Whale Setting Sun Non-Slip Rubber Base with Stitched Edges Cute Small Mouse Pads for Gaming Computers Laptop 7.9×9.5 inch

? Dimension: Mouse pad with size 9.5x7.9x0.12 inches, great for desktop working and easy carring for business travel. Durable Stitched Edges: The edge of this mouse pad is delicate, can prevent abrasion, can let you use it for a long time. Non-slip rubber base: The dense shadow and non-slip natural rubber base can firmly grasp the desktop, make the mouse run stably, and effectively prevent the mouse from sliding and moving. Ultra-smooth Surface: The mouse is made of high-quality polyester fabric, the smooth surface allows more accurate mouse movement. maintaining excellent speed and control during your work or game. Wide Applicability: Suitable for all types of laser and optical mice. Ideal size for everyday use. 3mm thick, suitable for all surfaces.