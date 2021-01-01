From nshi

Mouse Pad, Watercolor Lemon Painting Black and White Lines Art Round Mouse Pad, Lemon Fruits with Flowers and Leaves Pattern Circular Mouse Pads

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Mousepad Size: 7.9'x7.9'x0.12'( 200mm x 200mm x 3mm); Package included:1x Mouse pad. Natural rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Let's our mouse pad give you a wonderful feeling for your office life. We will try our best to do the best products but please allow a little difference exist between the effect pic and material object because of the difference of monitors

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com