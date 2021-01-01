Mouse Pad, Watercolor Lemon Painting Black and White Lines Art Round Mouse Pad, Lemon Fruits with Flowers and Leaves Pattern Circular Mouse Pads

Mousepad Size: 7.9'x7.9'x0.12'( 200mm x 200mm x 3mm); Package included:1x Mouse pad. Natural rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Let's our mouse pad give you a wonderful feeling for your office life. We will try our best to do the best products but please allow a little difference exist between the effect pic and material object because of the difference of monitors