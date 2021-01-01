From nshi
Mouse Pad Universe Museum Art Mouse Pads - Decorative & High Performance - 2 Sizes - Thick Natural Rubber, No Slip Base (Mini, Auguste Renoir - La.
Advertisement
Premium Quality Computer Mouse Pads with cloth top and thick non-slip natural rubber base Mini size: 8 x 6 x 1/8' (3mm); for laptop use and easy travel, or for when desk space is limited High performance and optical friendly; smooth traction for any type of mouse Crisp, vibrant full-color images that will not fade; we are experts in turning mouse pads into 'works of art' No stitching, no gimmicks; just beautiful, awesome computer mouse pads; Made for you in the USA