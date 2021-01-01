From nshi
Mouse Pad Universe Museum Art Mouse Pads-2 Sizes-Thick Natural Rubber, No Slip Base (Large (9.25 x 7.75 x 1/4'), Grant Wood - American Gothic)
Advertisement
Premium Quality Computer Mouse Pads with cloth top and thick non-slip natural rubber base Large size: 9.25 x 7.75 x 1/4' (6mm); perfect for home use, office work or gaming High performance and optical friendly; smooth traction for any type of mouse Crisp, vibrant full-color images that will not fade; we are experts in turning mouse pads into 'works of art' No stitching, no gimmicks; just beautiful, awesome computer mouse pads; Made for you in the USA