Mouse Pad, SNO-Opy, Gaming Working and Studying Mouse Pad Non-Slip Portable Rubber Base Mouse Pads for Computers Laptop Office 10 X 12 Inch

1.Original Design Mouse Mat? Handpicked Pattern Are More Attractive. This Mouse Pad Is Carefully Printed With Brilliant Color, No Fade, No Wrinkle. Size:10 X 12 Inch 3mm Thickened Design To Adapt To All Surfaces. 2.Ultra-Smooth Surface? Texture Is Denser With 230°f And High Pressure Treatment. Mouse Can Be Quickly Moved And Accurately Positioned On The Slick Surface. It Is Optimized For Fast Movement While Maintaining Excellent Speed And Control. 3.Non-Slip Rubber Base? Dense Shading And Anti-Slip Natural Rubber Base Can Firmly Grip The Desktop. Premium Soft Material For Your Comfort And Mouse-Control. 4.Washable Design And Fade Prevent? This Mouse Mat Is Made Of Which Has Great Locking-Color Effect. Liquid Stains Can Be Cleaned With Water For Continuous Use. And It Will Not Fade With Repeated Cleaning. 5.Wide Applicability. Available For All Types Of Mouse, Laser & Optical. Ideal Size For Daily Use.