From caroline's treasures
Caroline's Treasures Mouse Pad Rubber | BB2149MP
Advertisement
Mouse Pad. Hot Pad or Trivet. Long lasting polyester surface provides optimal tracking. Sure-grip rubber back. Permanently dyed designs. Heat Resistant up to 400 degrees. Let something from the oven rest on the stove before placing it on the mouse pad as it will scorch the fabric on the top of the pad. Use as a large coaster for multiple drinks or a pitcher. Dimensions - 9.5 x 0.25 x 8 in. Item Weight - 0.5 lbs. Caroline's Treasures Mouse Pad Rubber | BB2149MP