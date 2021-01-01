From gallon gear

Mouse pad Rectangle NonSlip Rubber Mousepad ColorI

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. MousePad Size: 9'x7'( 220mm x 180mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad. Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Let's mouse pad give you a wonderful feeling for your office life. Computer mouse pad ensures smoother mouse control and pinpoint accuracy

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com