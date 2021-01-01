From photo savings
Mouse Pad Pink Rose Flower Pattern Wooden Art Boss Lady Quote Mousepads
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Unique design with vivid colors, cute patterns and inspirational quotes for office decor, gaming, working, etc. Mouse Pad Size: 10.2"x8.3"x0.12" (260mm x 210mm x 3mm); Package Includes: 1 x Mouse Pad Superior natural rubber base with fine-textured surface for accurate mouse movement. Non-slip rubber base and comfortable smooth surface, easy to clean. Ideal for all types of mouse, like LASER & OPTICAL. Enjoy 45 days money-back and 12-month worry-free warranty.