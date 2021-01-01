Mouse Pad Non Slip Rubber Gaming Mouse Pad Round Mouse Pads for Kids Computers Laptop Cute Mousepad 78x012 in Love Bear

Best Quality Guranteed. Dimension:7.9 x 7.9 x 0.12 inches (200mm x 200mm x 3mm); Weight: 102g / 3.6oz The design is permanent and it will not peel off or wipe off. Designed with sublimation heat-transfer inks to make for a long-lasting print. The Waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents. Mouse pad is made of a durable heat-resistant polyester fabric top. Very good material. Backed with a neoprene rubber non-slip backing, keeps the mouse pad from sliding. Ensure prolonged use without deformation and degumming. This mouse pad is a beautiful unique gift, as a home or as a office gift and of course a respected present for everyone Great caring customer service. Guarantee 100% happy customer or we will make it right.