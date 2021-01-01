From black parrot
Mouse Pad Mouse Pad with Gel Wrist Support Pink
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Comfort zone gel-filled cushion for maximum comfort and support. Redistributes pressure points for soothing support and retains body heat for improved circulation. Smooth surface improves tracking mouse movements and creating consistent gliding. Provides excellent tracking surface for your mouse No-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Special wave design offers ergo support for your wrists. Size:193x230x22mm/7.5x9x0.8',Reinforced edges to prevent deformation or damage.