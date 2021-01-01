Mouse Pad Memory Foam Mouse Wrist Rest Support Pad + Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad Set Nonslip Base for Office Home Laptop Computer Typing Gaming.

Made of comfortable high-density memory foam and skin-friendly breathable fabric, Support Ergonomic release elbow and shoulder pressure, Wrist fatigue relieved when long time computer working or play games. Slow bounces back of the gel pillow keep the complete set not easy to out of shape and ideal for longer hours of use. Durable comfortable lightweight design for easy typing pain relief, keeps your wrist from getting hurt, such like rheumatoid arthritis RA repetitive strain injury RSI and carpal tunnel syndrome. 17x3.3x1' inch keyboard wrist pad and 9.8x9x1' inch Mouse Wrist Rest pads for most computers laptops. with the right height and grooves to keep the wrist in a natural and comfortable position. for office workers extended periods of time. We are committed to our 100% customer satisfaction, if you have any question with our products, please feel free to contact us and we will do best to help you.