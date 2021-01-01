Mouse Pad, Green Gold Marble Mouse Mat, Waterproof Office Mouse Pad

Non-Slip Rubber Base: Dense Shading And Anti-Slip Natural Rubber Base Can Firmly Grip The Desktop. Premium Soft Material For Your Comfort And Mouse-Control. Personalized Illustration Design: Funny Mouse Pad With Design Delicate Pattern, Multi-Theme Series Mouse Pad, Great Gift Idea For Boys, Girls, Coworkers, Moms, Birthday, Back To School, Valentine'S Day, Easter Day, Mother'S Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day And Christmas. Universal Size Mousepad: Measure 9.8 X 11.8 X 0.1inch ( 250mm X 300mm X 3mm), Portable Perfect Size For Work And Game, Suittable For All Style Desktop, Office, Home, Computer, Keyboard And Mice Durable Stitched Edges: This Mouse Pad Has Delicate Edges Which Can Prevent Wear. Ensure Prolonged Use Without Deformation And Degumming. Washable Design And Fade Prevent: This Mouse Mat Is Made Of Polyester Which Has Great Locking-Color Effect. Liquid Stains Can Be Cleaned With Water For Continuous Use. And It Will Not Fade With Repeated Cleaning.